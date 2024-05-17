Two students killed in Sherpur road accident

Two students were killed and another was injured after their motorcycle turned turtle on a road in Sherpur's Sreebardi upazila this evening.

The deceased were identified as Faisal Ahmed Roni, 16, son of Tara Mia of Kurikahania village in Sreebardi upazila, and Hriday, 17, son of Jahangir Alam Mukul of the same area.

Hriday passed this year's SSC examination published recently and Faisal was a class ten student at a local high school in Sherpur, reports our Jamalpur correspondent quoting police.

The critically injured, Tauhidur Rahman, 15, was admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Quoting locals, Qayum Khan Siddiqui, officer-in-charge of Sreebardi Police Station, said the victims with other five friends were going to Bakshiganj on two motorbikes.

When they reached Gosaipur around 6:00pm, a motorcycle riding Hriday, Faisal and Tauhidur overturned on the road after it was hit by an auto-rickshaw, leaving them critically injured.

Later, Hriday was taken to Sreebardi Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead while Faisal died after he was admitted to Sherpur General Hospital, the OC said.