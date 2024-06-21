Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Fri Jun 21, 2024 11:33 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 22, 2024 12:57 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Two students killed in Sherpur boat capsize

Star Digital Report
Fri Jun 21, 2024 11:33 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 22, 2024 12:57 AM
Mosharraf Hossain Milton, left, and Amanullah Aman

Two students were killed and three injured in a boat capsize in Sherpur's Jhenaigati upazila this afternoon.

The victims are Mosharraf Hossain Milton, 21, and Amanullah Aman, 23, of Kanduli village in Jhenaigati, reports our correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Milton was a second-year student of Rangpur Medical College while Aman was a third-year degree student at Tinani Degree College, police said.

Quoting locals, Ishkandar Habibur Rahman, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Jhenaigati Police Station, said the victims along with six friends went to local Noladubi Beel in two small boats for a ride in the afternoon.

Suddenly, one of the boats capsized due to heavy current. When another boat came to the spot for rescue, it also sank.

Five passengers of the boats drowned while the rest swam ashore. Locals rescued three from the spot and took them to Jhenaigati Upazila Health Complex where they were given first aid, said the OC.

Police and locals recovered the bodies of the two students in the evening.

The bodies were handed over to the family members without autopsy.

An unnatural death case was lodged with the police station, said the OC.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

পল্লী বিদ্যুৎ কর্মচারীকে খুঁটিতে বাঁধার ঘটনায় ৩ আনসারকে স্ট্যান্ড রিলিজ

বহিষ্কৃত আনসার সদস্যদের একজন মো. আনারুল ইসলাম। অপর দুজনের নাম জানা যায়নি।

২৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনা-জয়শঙ্কর বৈঠক, পারস্পরিক স্বার্থসংশ্লিষ্ট বিষয় নিয়ে আলোচনা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification