Two students killed in Sherpur boat capsize

Two students were killed and three injured in a boat capsize in Sherpur's Jhenaigati upazila this afternoon.

The victims are Mosharraf Hossain Milton, 21, and Amanullah Aman, 23, of Kanduli village in Jhenaigati, reports our correspondent.

Milton was a second-year student of Rangpur Medical College while Aman was a third-year degree student at Tinani Degree College, police said.

Quoting locals, Ishkandar Habibur Rahman, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Jhenaigati Police Station, said the victims along with six friends went to local Noladubi Beel in two small boats for a ride in the afternoon.

Suddenly, one of the boats capsized due to heavy current. When another boat came to the spot for rescue, it also sank.

Five passengers of the boats drowned while the rest swam ashore. Locals rescued three from the spot and took them to Jhenaigati Upazila Health Complex where they were given first aid, said the OC.

Police and locals recovered the bodies of the two students in the evening.

The bodies were handed over to the family members without autopsy.

An unnatural death case was lodged with the police station, said the OC.