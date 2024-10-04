Two students drown in waterfall in Ctg’s Mirsarai

Two tourists drowned in Rupashi Jharna (waterfall) in Kamaldah area of Chattogram's Mirsarai this morning.

The deceased are Mushfiqur Rahman, 21, a student of East West University in Dhaka, and Mahbub Rahman Mustakin, 21, a student of Narayanganj Government College, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent citing police and firemen.

A group of 13 students came to Mirsarai from Dhaka to visit the Rupashi Jharna this morning.

When they were roaming around the waterfall around 9:00am, Mustakim slipped and fell in the water. When Mushfiqur tried to rescue Mustakim, he too drowned to death, said Imam Hossain Patwari, senior station officer of Mirsarai Fire Service.

On information, divers from the Fire Service and Civil Defence went to the spot and recovered the bodies around 1:00pm, he said.

Deputy Inspector of Nizampur police outpost Md Momin Hossain said the bodies of the two tourists were kept at the police station.