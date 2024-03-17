Two steel mill workers killed in Ctg road accident

Two people were killed and another was injured after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila early today.

The deceased are Shahidul Islam, 30, and Abhijit Biswas, 31, while the injured is Shantanu Biswas, 30, our Chattogram staff correspondent quoting police.

All the victims were employees of a local steel mill, said Khokan Chandra Ghosh, officer-in-charge of Baroawlia Highway Police Station.

Quoting locals, the OC said the victims were traveling towards Chattogram city on a motorcycle after completing their shift at the mill.

When they reached Kadam Rasul area around 1:00am, an unidentified vehicle hit the motorcycle from behind, leaving Abhijit dead on the spot and two others, including Shahidul, injured critically.

The injured were rushed to Chattagram Medical College Hospital where doctors declared Shahidul dead.

Police seized the motorcycle and collected CCTV footage to identify the vehicle.

No complaint has been filed yet in this regard, added the OC.