Two sisters killed as tractor hits them in Kurigram

Two sisters were killed after being hit by a tractor while crossing the Kurigram-Rangpur regional road last night.

The deceased were identified as Rokeya Begum, 59, and Parveen Akhter, 49, daughters of Mafizul Haque from Shibram Pramaniktari village in Kathalbari Union.

According to Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Habibullah of Kurigram Sadar Police Station and eyewitnesses, the tractor knocked down the sisters around 9:00pm in front of Kathalbari Degree College, leaving them critically injured.

Locals immediately took the injured women to Kurigram General Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

OC Habibullah added that a general diary (GD) was lodged in connection with the incident.

The tractor fled the scene soon after the accident.

"As the victims' families did not file any complaint, the bodies were handed over to them without autopsy," the OC added.

Rokeya was the wife of the late Rahmat Ali from Sinai Union in Rajarhat upazila, while Parveen was the wife of Amzad Hossain from Agomoni Ghopatari village in Kathalbari Union of the same upazila.