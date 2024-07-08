Accidents & Fires
BSS, Bogura
Mon Jul 8, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 8, 2024 12:05 AM

Two sisters drown in Bogura

Two minor girls drowned in a pond in Baropur Modhdhopara Barobari area of Bogura's Sadar upazila yesterday.

They are Himu, 5, and her sister Jannat, 3, daughters of Md Habib of the area, said police.

Sub-Inspector Aminul Islam, in-charge of Phulbari police outpost, said the two drowned in a pond next to their house while playing beside it around 12:00pm.

When the girls went missing, family members started searching for them.

They were declared dead after being taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College  Hospital, Bogura.

