Two siblings killed in Brahmanbaria road accident

Two brothers lost their lives and another person was injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Ashuganj upazila of Brahmanbaria district today.

The deceased were identified as Rabiul Khan, 50, and Humayun Khan, 45, sons of Obaidur Rahman Khan of Merasani village in Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria.

The brothers were returning home from Dhaka, where they were involved in the shoe business, along with Monirul Islam, a resident of Noakhali district, who sustained injuries in the incident.

According to police and family, the three were traveling on a motorcycle toward their village to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha when their motorcycle reportedly lost control and crashed near Sohagpur bus stand area in Ashuganj.

Later, locals rescued them and sent them to the hospital, where doctors declared Rabiul and Humayun dead.

Ashish Kumar, officer-in-charge of Sarail Khatihata Highway Police Station, confirmed the incident.

The bodies have been kept at the hospital morgue, added the OC.