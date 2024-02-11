Accidents & Fires
Accidents & Fires

Two siblings die from electrocution

Our Correspondent, Pirojpur
Sun Feb 11, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 04:57 AM

Two siblings died from electrocution at Uribunia village in Nesarabad upazila of Pirojpur district yesterday.

The deceased are Enam Haque, 20, and Nadim Haque, 24.

HM Shahin, officer-in-charge of Nesarabad Police Station, said Ripon Mia, a farmer, set an electric rat control trap on his land adjacent to a canal.

Enam and Nadim went to the canal adjacent to the land to catch fish on Friday night. As they were unaware of the trap they got electrocuted when they stepped into the land while fishing.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital for autopsy.

