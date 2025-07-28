Two schoolgirls drown in Kurigram

Two sixth graders drowned while collecting water lilies from a pond in Kurigram's Phulbari upazila this afternoon.

The victims are Asha Moni, 11, daughter of Alam Mia, and Sumaiya Khatun, 11, daughter of Abu Bakkar Siddique. Both were class six students at Uttar Kutichandrakana High School, said police.

The incident occurred around 5:30pm at Uttar Kutichandrakana village under Sadar union.

Phulbari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdus Salam said, "Police have visited the scene. If the family files a complaint, we will investigate and take appropriate action."

According to family members, the two girls had left home in the afternoon without informing anyone. When they failed to return by evening, their families grew anxious and started searching for them with the help of neighbours.

Their bodies were later found floating in a pond belonging to one Bhuttu Mia, about 250 metres from their houses in an area known as Khaser Dola. The bodies were retrieved later.

Alam Mia, father of Asha Moni, said, "They went to collect water lilies from the pond. But neither of them knew how to swim. They must have slipped into deeper water."