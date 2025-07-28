Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Lalmonirhat
Mon Jul 28, 2025 09:55 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 28, 2025 10:00 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires
Accidents & Fires

Two schoolgirls drown in Kurigram

Mon Jul 28, 2025 09:55 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 28, 2025 10:00 PM
Our Correspondent, Lalmonirhat
Mon Jul 28, 2025 09:55 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 28, 2025 10:00 PM

Two sixth graders drowned while collecting water lilies from a pond in Kurigram's Phulbari upazila this afternoon.

The victims are Asha Moni, 11, daughter of Alam Mia, and Sumaiya Khatun, 11, daughter of Abu Bakkar Siddique. Both were class six students at Uttar Kutichandrakana High School, said police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The incident occurred around 5:30pm at Uttar Kutichandrakana village under Sadar union.

Phulbari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdus Salam said, "Police have visited the scene. If the family files a complaint, we will investigate and take appropriate action."

According to family members, the two girls had left home in the afternoon without informing anyone. When they failed to return by evening, their families grew anxious and started searching for them with the help of neighbours.

Their bodies were later found floating in a pond belonging to one Bhuttu Mia, about 250 metres from their houses in an area known as Khaser Dola. The bodies were retrieved later.

Alam Mia, father of Asha Moni, said, "They went to collect water lilies from the pond. But neither of them knew how to swim. They must have slipped into deeper water."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

রাজনৈতিক সংশ্লিষ্টতার অভিযোগে সেনা কর্মকর্তার বিরুদ্ধে তদন্ত আদালত গঠন: আইএসপিআর

বিজ্ঞপ্তিতে বলা হয়, সম্প্রতি একটি আইনশৃঙ্খলা রক্ষাকারী বাহিনীর মাধ্যমে বাংলাদেশ সেনাবাহিনীর এক কর্মকর্তার বিরুদ্ধে রাজনৈতিক সংশ্লিষ্টতা সংক্রান্ত অভিযোগ পাওয়া যায়। অভিযোগটি পাওয়ার সাথে সাথে...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মতামত

গুরুত্বপূর্ণ বিষয়ে ঐকমত্যের জন্য সাধুবাদ, নির্বাচিতদের অবশ্যই সেগুলো বাস্তবায়ন করতে হবে

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে