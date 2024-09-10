Two RMG workers killed in Dhaka-Tangail highway accident

Two garment workers were killed and three other workers injured after a speeding cargo truck ran over them on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gazipur's Kaliakair this afternoon.

The deceased could not be identified immediately, said Inspector Md Zubair of Kaliakair Police Station.

The injured were taken to hospital for treatment while the lorry was seized. However, its driver managed to flee, added the inspector.

Vehicular movement on the highway was closed since 2:00pm. The traffic movement started normalising from 4:30pm, reports our local correspondent.