Two Narayanganj blast victims die

Two people who suffered burn injuries following a blast from accumulated gas at a house in Dahargaon in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj district died this morning.

The victims—Sohail, 20 and Ismail,16—died while undergoing treatment at the ICU of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Md Tariqul Islam, the resident surgeon of the burn institute, said Sohail sustained 70 percent burns on his body while Ismail's body had 55 percent of it burned.

Earlier on Friday, a fire broke out in the house apparently from accumulated gas from a leaked gas cylinder, leaving six people injured.

The other injured were Mohammad Babul, 47, his wife Sheli, 36, Munni, 20, and Taslima, 13.

