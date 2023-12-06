Two more buildings tilt in port city

Two buildings tilted yesterday near a canal in the port city's Pahartali area. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to Udayan Chakma, officer at Agrabad Fire service, the three-storied buildings, adjacent to each other, tilted during the excavation of the Goynar Chora canal.

On information, firefighters rushed to the spot around 12:30pm, finding several cracks on the structures during inspection. Sevel families were residing in the structures.

"Owners informed of a six-inch gap between the two structures. However, we found almost no gap between them," said Udayan.

The residents have been asked to evacuate both buildings immediately as the cracks have made the structures risky, said Sub-inspector Main Uddin Faysal of Pahartali Police Station.

The 34 Engineering Construction Brigade of Bangladesh Army has been implementing the project to mitigate waterlogging in the port city, initiated by Chattogram Development Authority.

Contacted, Lt Col Md Shah Ali, director of the project, claimed that "no building tiled due to digging work".

"It's a misinformation as we installed steel sheets on both banks of the canal to protect outside structures. The structures may have tilted due to other reasons," he said.

Mentionable, a four-storied residential building tilted in Bayezid's Sahid Nagar area while digging a canal on November 25.