Two killed as two trucks collide in Ctg

Two people were killed and another was injured in a head-on collision between two trucks in Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram early today.

The deceased were identified as Md Rubel, 26, a truck driver, and his helper Md Jahangir Alam, 28, of Jhiltoli area of Fatikchhari.

Adil Mahmud, officer-in-charge of Nazirhat Highway Police Station, said the Chattogram-bound rubber-carrying truck from Fatikchhari Bhujpur rubber garden collided with a stone-carrying truck from the opposite direction at Nazirhat early hours of today.

The accident left driver of the rubber-carrying truck and his helper dead on the spot.

Nur Mia, the driver of stone loaded truck, was also injured in the truck. He was admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Both the trucks were seized and legal action will be taken in this regard, the police official added.