Two killed, two injured in Jashore road crash

Two people, including a former Chhatra League leader, were killed and two others injured as a private car hit a roadside tree on the Jashore-Benapole highway in Sadar upazila early today.

The deceased were identified as Masudur Rahman Milon, 40, former sports affairs secretary of the Jashore district unit of banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), and Jui Khatun, 30, wife of Liton Hossain from the Sarathi Mill area of Jashore town.

The injured are Mamun, 32, from Katakhali Betaga village in Fakirhat upazila of Bagerhat, and Masud Khan, 45, from Erenda village under Jashore Sadar upazila.

Quoting witnesses, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station Abul Hasnat said the victims were travelling towards Benapole from Jashore town in a private car. Upon reaching the Notunhat area around 5:00am, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and crashed into a roadside tree.

Milon and Jui died on the spot, while Mamun and Masud sustained serious injuries. Locals rushed the injured to Jashore General Hospital, where doctors said their condition was critical.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC added.