Mon Jun 24, 2024 01:04 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 24, 2024 01:14 PM

Two killed as truck hits rickshaw van on Dhaka-Barishal highway

Star Digital Report
Two people were killed when a truck hit a rickshaw van on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in Gournadi upazila of Barishal district early today.

The deceased are Aynal Pada, 60, a van driver and Barun Chandra Das, 53, a fish trader, said Golam Rasul Molla, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gournadi Highway Police.

The accident occurred around 4:00am when Barun was returning from Babuganj after buying fish. A Dhaka-bound truck hit their van from behind, killing both the van driver and the fish trader on the spot, said the OC quoting locals.

The deceased were taken to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police have seized the truck, but the driver fled the scene, he added.

