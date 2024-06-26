Two killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Pabna

At least two people were killed and five others injured as a truck crashed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Pabna's Sadar upazila today.

The deceased are Pradip Haldar and Shompa Rani of Shalikapara village in Bera upazila of the same district, reports our local correspondent.

Md Rawshan Ali, officer-in-charge of Pabna Sadar Police Station, said an auto-rickshaw carrying six members of a family from Bera upazila was going towards Pabna town.

When the auto-rickshaw reached Dhopaghata area on Dhaka-Pabna highway around noon, a speedy truck from the opposite direction hit the three-wheeler.

The accident left two passengers -- Pradib and Shompa --dead on the spot and five others injured, the OC said.

The injured were taken to Pabna General Hospital, said the police official.

Police rushed to the spot and rescued the victims but the truck driver along with the vehicle fled the scene, the OC added.