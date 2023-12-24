Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 24, 2023 12:55 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 12:58 PM

Two killed as train hits truck in Jashore

Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 24, 2023 12:55 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 12:58 PM
Photo: Collected

Two people were killed after a truck was hit by a train amid heavy fog in Jashore early today.

The deceased were identified as truck driver Parvez Alam, 53, and his helper Nazmul, 38, reports our Benapole correspondent quoting Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jashore Railway Police Station.

Quoting locals and eyewitnesses, the OC said a Chougacha-bound truck was hit by a train while crossing the Churamankati crossing around 5:30am.

Fire service and police personnel rescued the bodies and removed the truck from the road, the OC said, adding that the bodies were sent to Jashore General Hospital for autopsy.

