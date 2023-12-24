Two killed as train hits truck in Jashore

Two people were killed after a truck was hit by a train amid heavy fog in Jashore early today.

The deceased were identified as truck driver Parvez Alam, 53, and his helper Nazmul, 38, reports our Benapole correspondent quoting Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jashore Railway Police Station.

Quoting locals and eyewitnesses, the OC said a Chougacha-bound truck was hit by a train while crossing the Churamankati crossing around 5:30am.

Fire service and police personnel rescued the bodies and removed the truck from the road, the OC said, adding that the bodies were sent to Jashore General Hospital for autopsy.