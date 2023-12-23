Two killed as train hits motorcycle

Two motorcyclists were killed and another was injured as a train hit them at a level crossing in Tangail's Kalihati upazila yesterday.

The accident took place on Joydevpur-Bangabandhu Bridge rail track in Hatiya area around 5:00pm.

Locals said the Chitra Express train struck three motorbike riders while they were crossing the Hatiya level crossing, leaving two of them dead on the spot.

Locals took the injured to Tangail General Hospital.

Sub-inspector Ali Akbar of Tangail Railway Station Police said the identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.