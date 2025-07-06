Two killed, three injured in Jashore road accident

Two persons were killed and three others injured after a bus hit a three-wheeler human hauler in Monirampur upazila of Jashore today.

The deceased were identified as Nazmul Hossain, 40, driver of the human hauler; and Raton Hossain, 27, a passenger of the vehicle.

Nazmul was a resident of Joypur village under Monirampur upazila, while Raton was from Gaibandha.

Monirampur Police Station Officer-in-charge (OC) Sheikh Babulur Khan said a bus heading to Jashore town reached Monirampur Degree College and hit the three-wheeler from behind around 1:30pm.

Nazmul and Raton died on the spot, the OC said adding that the injured were admitted to Monirampur Upazila Health Complex.

Police arrested the bus driver Abdul Goni, 48, and seized the bus. Legal procedures are underway in connection with the incident, OC Sheikh Babulur said.