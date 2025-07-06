Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Benapole
Sun Jul 6, 2025 08:57 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 6, 2025 09:06 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires
Accidents & Fires

Two killed, three injured in Jashore road accident

Sun Jul 6, 2025 08:57 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 6, 2025 09:06 PM
Our Correspondent, Benapole
Sun Jul 6, 2025 08:57 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 6, 2025 09:06 PM
road accident

Two persons were killed and three others injured after a bus hit a three-wheeler human hauler in Monirampur upazila of Jashore today.

The deceased were identified as Nazmul Hossain, 40, driver of the human hauler; and Raton Hossain, 27, a passenger of the vehicle.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Nazmul was a resident of Joypur village under Monirampur upazila, while Raton was from Gaibandha.

Monirampur Police Station Officer-in-charge (OC) Sheikh Babulur Khan said a bus heading to Jashore town reached Monirampur Degree College and hit the three-wheeler from behind around 1:30pm.

Nazmul and Raton died on the spot, the OC said adding that the injured were admitted to Monirampur Upazila Health Complex.

Police arrested the bus driver Abdul Goni, 48, and seized the bus. Legal procedures are underway in connection with the incident, OC Sheikh Babulur said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|সম্পাদকীয়

২৫ সরকারি হাসপাতালের আইসিউ সেবা নতুন করে চালু করুন

করোনাভাইরাস মহামারির সময় এই আইসিউগুলো চালু হলেও এগুলো যেকোনো হাসপাতালের নিয়মিত সেবার অপরিচ্ছেদ্য অংশ। আমরা এটা জেনে মর্মাহত হয়েছি যে চুক্তির মেয়াদ বাড়াতে বিশ্বব্যাংক অস্বীকৃতি জানানোয় প্রকল্পের...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ইসলামি এনজিওগুলোকে সামাজিক ব্যবসায় এগিয়ে আসার আহ্বান ড. ইউনূসের

২ ঘণ্টা আগে