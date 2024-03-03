Two killed, ten injured in road accidents

Two people were killed and 10 others injured in road accidents in two districts yesterday, according to reports from our correspondents.

In Brahmanbaria, two people were killed and three others injured after a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw parked on Cumilla-Sylhet highway at Suhilpur.

Abdul Hai, 65, from the town's Medda Noapara, who was in the auto-rickshaw, died on the spot, said Khantihata Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Akul Chandra Biswas.

Another passenger Md Junaid, 23, from Behair village in Sadar upazila, succumbed to his injuries at Brahmanbaria General Hospital, said the OC. The injured were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

In Moulvibazar, seven tourists were injured when their car overturned on Sreemangal-Bhanugach road in Lawachhara National Park in Kamalganj upazila.

The injured -- Sanchita Roy, 40, Milan Sarkar, 40, Deepika Banik, 40, Mita Saha, 42, Tofail Ahmed, 25, Ridita Saha, 13, Uma Rani, 46 -- are artistes of a dance group in Cumilla.

After first aid at Sreemangal Upazila Health Complex, they were sent to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital.