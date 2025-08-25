Two killed, six injured as truck hits easy bike in Khulna

Two people were killed and six others injured in a collision between pickup van and an easy bike on the Khulna–Satkhira highway in Dumuria upazila of Khulna this morning.

Police and witnesses said a Dumuria-bund pickup van from Khulna Sadar collided head-on with an oncoming easy bike around 8:45am in Jiler Danga area.

"One person died on the spot and another died on the way to hospital. The injured have been sent to different hospitals for treatment," Sheikh Md Nuruzzaman Chanu, officer-in-charge of Kharnia Highway Police, told The Daily Star.

Identities of the deceased could not be known immediately, police said adding that the bodies were kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

On information, one firefighting unit from Dumuria station rushed to the spot and conducted the rescue operation, sources at Fire Service and Civil Defence said.

The fire service initially reported three deaths in the accident but later confirmed that the actual number of fatalities was two.