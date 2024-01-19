Two killed, six hurt as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Moulvibazar

Two people were killed and six others injured as a bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Moulvibazar's Sadar upazila today.

The deceased are Abbas Mia, 70, and Madhu Mia, 65, of Sherpur's Sadar upazila. Of the two, Abbas Mia was the president of Sherpur CNG Owners Association.

KM Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Moulvibazar Police Station, said the accident took place when the bus bound for Sherpur reached Durlabpur under Kanakpur union and then it hit the auto-rickshaw around 12:30pm.

Abbas and Madhu died on the spot and six including a child suffered injuries in the incident, said the OC.

The injured were taken to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital and Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, the OC added.