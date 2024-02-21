Two killed in Sherpur road accident

Two people were killed and 10 others injured in a collision between a trolley and a bus in Sreebardi upazila of Sherpur today.

The deceased were identified as trolley helper Hamidullah, 26, hailed from Baro Poragor village in Sreebardi upazila, and Golam Faruk Liton, 50, a resident of Jamalpur district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sreebardi Thana Kaium Khan Siddique said the accident occurred on Viadanga-Kurua Road in Kurua area around 5:00am.

Hamidullah died on the spot under the trolley while Golam Faruk Liton died at the District Hospital.

Police seized the bus from the spot.

Injured people were admitted to the Sherpur District Hospital.