Two killed in separate road accidents in Sylhet, Dinajpur

Two persons were killed and 20 others injured in separate road accidents in Sylhet and Dinajpur this morning.

The deceased were identified as Raju, 25, of Nagarkanda in Faridpur, and Halima Khatun, 60, of Askarpur village in Dinajpur Sadar upazila.

Of them, Raju was the helper of Unique Paribahan bus driver.

In Sylhet, the accident occurred around 6:00am when a Sylhet-bound Ena Paribahan bus collided with a Dhaka-bound Unique Paribahan bus on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Kuruya under Sylhet's Osmaninagar upazila, said Monayem Miah, officer-in-charge of Osmaninagar Police Station.

The OC said twenty injured passengers were taken to different hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile in Dinajpur, a woman named Halima died on the spot after a vehicle rear-ended the motorcycle she was riding on the Thakurgaon-Dinajpur highway in the Egaromile area under Kaharol upazila.

Md Moniruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Dashmile Highway Police Station, told The Daily Star that Halima and her husband were heading to Dinajpur town on a motorcycle after visiting a relative.

The accident occurred around 9:25am, he said, adding that Halima's husband was unharmed.

A case has been filed with Kaharol Police Station under the Road Transport Act, and police are working to trace the vehicle and its driver, the OC added.

Our correspondents from Sylhet and Thakurgaon contributed to this report