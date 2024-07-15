Two killed in road accidents

Two persons died in accidents on Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gazipur's Kaliakoir yesterday.

A man died after his motorcycle collided with a bus in the upazila's Sutrapur area around 9:00am.

The deceased is Jihan Farhad, 45, of Samantapur in Gazipur, said Shahadat Hossain, officer-in-charge of Nawjor Highway Police Station.

Meanwhile, the driver of a covered van died after he lost control over the steering and ploughed into a food cart in the upazila's Nawjor area around 2:00pm.

Two others, a woman aged around 38 and a child aged seven, were injured. The deceased and the injured could not be identified immediately, said OC Abu Siddique of Basan Police Station.