Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Narayanganj
Mon Dec 18, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 01:41 AM

Two killed in N’ganj road accidents

Two men were killed in separate road accidents in Narayanganj's Araihazar upazila yesterday.

In Chhonpara, Md Mehedi, 40, a car driver was killed and three others were injured when his vehicle and a truck collided on Dhaka-Sylhet highway in the area, said police.

The injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Araihazar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ahsan Ullah.

In another incident, Md Sharif, 28, a three-wheeler driver, was killed as his goods-laden vehicle fell into a roadside ditch after hitting a BRTC bus at Sadardia village in the upazila, said the OC.

