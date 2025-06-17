Two killed in motorbike-pick-up collision in Dinajpur

Two people were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a pick-up near the Rangamati BGB camp in Dinajpur's Phulbari upazila early today .

The deceased were identified as Abu Taleb, 27, and Saju Islam, 33.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge Khandakar Mohibbul Islam of Phulbari Police Station told The Daily Star over the phone that the accident occurred around 6:30am on the Dinajpur-Phulbari road when the driver of a Dinajpur-bound pick-up lost control of the vehicle and hit the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, killing rider Abu Taleb on the spot.

Locals rescued pillion rider Saju Islam, but he died on the way to a local hospital, the OC said, adding that police seized the vehicle, but the driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.

A process is underway to file a case in this connection, the OC added.