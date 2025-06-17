Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Thakurgaon
Tue Jun 17, 2025 01:02 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 17, 2025 01:05 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires
Accidents & Fires

Two killed in motorbike-pick-up collision in Dinajpur

Tue Jun 17, 2025 01:02 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 17, 2025 01:05 PM
Our Correspondent, Thakurgaon
Tue Jun 17, 2025 01:02 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 17, 2025 01:05 PM
Photo: Collected

Two people were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a pick-up near the Rangamati BGB camp in Dinajpur's Phulbari upazila early today .

The deceased were identified as Abu Taleb, 27, and Saju Islam, 33.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge Khandakar Mohibbul Islam of Phulbari Police Station told The Daily Star over the phone that the accident occurred around 6:30am on the Dinajpur-Phulbari road when the driver of a Dinajpur-bound pick-up lost control of the vehicle and hit the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, killing rider Abu Taleb on the spot.

Locals rescued pillion rider Saju Islam, but he died on the way to a local hospital, the OC said, adding that police seized the vehicle, but the driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.

A process is underway to file a case in this connection, the OC added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

খামেনিকে এখনই ‘হত্যা’ নয়: ট্রাম্প

তারা 'তাৎক্ষণিকভাবে শহর খালি করা' বলতে কী বোঝাতে চান? এটা কি আদৌ সম্ভব?

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরানের পরমাণু স্থাপনায় ইসরায়েলি হামলা, তেজস্ক্রিয় বিকিরণ কি আসন্ন?

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে