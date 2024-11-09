Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Chattogram
Sat Nov 9, 2024 10:45 AM
Last update on: Sat Nov 9, 2024 11:30 AM

Accidents & Fires

Two killed in motorbike crash on Ctg Elevated Expressway

Our Correspondent, Chattogram
Sat Nov 9, 2024 10:45 AM Last update on: Sat Nov 9, 2024 11:30 AM
Photo: Collected

Two persons were killed after their motorcycle hit a lamp post on Chattogram Elevated Expressway in EPZ area early today.

The deceased, identified as Md Moktar, 28, and Md Rubel, 36, were both residents of the city's Sadarghat area.

Noor Hossain, a team leader from the CEPZ fire station, confirmed that the accident took place around 1:00am, killing both the riders on the spot.

The bodies were taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, he added.

