Two killed as lorry ploughs into tea shop

Two people were killed when a tanker lorry ploughed into a roadside shop at Kauga intersection in Dinajpur Sadar upazila early yesterday.

The deceased are Azhar Ali, 60, a security guard from Biswanathpur village, and Rana, 25, of Kauga village in the same upazila.

Rana was having tea at the stall at the time of the accident.

The accident took place around 5:15am when the lorry ploughed into a tea shop after its driver lost control, leaving one dead on the spot and another injured, said Farid Hossain, in-charge of Kotwali Police Station.

The injured was taken to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police arrested the driver of the lorry and his helper.