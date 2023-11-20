Two killed as lorry hits bike in Ctg

Accidents & Fires
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Mon Nov 20, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 20, 2023 12:00 AM

Two persons were killed when a lorry hit their vehicle in Chattogram's Satkania upazila yesterday morning.

The deceased were identified as Arif Hossain, 23, and Manmat Boiragi, 25, said police.

A Chattogram-bound lorry rammed a motorcycle in Keranihat around 11:00am, leaving both the motorbike riders critically injured, said Khan Mohammed Irfan, officer-in-charge of Dohazari Highway Police Station.

Locals rescued and took the two to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, the OC said.

"We seized the lorry, but its driver managed to flee," the OC added.

