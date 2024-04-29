Two killed as human hauler falls into ditch in Madaripur

Two persons were killed and two others injured as a human hauler overturned and fell into a ditch at Sadar upazila in Madaripur this morning.

The deceased were identified as driver of the human hauler Enamul Hossen, 25, of Lohagara upazila in Narail, and his helper Arif Sikder, 17, son of Anwar Sikder from Maddyachak of Madaripur Sadar.

"The two died on the spot when the vehicle fell into a roadside ditch in Pakhira area around 7:30am," said AHM Salauddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Madaripur Sadar Model Police Station.

Two pedestrians suffered injuries in the incident.

Police sent the bodies to the district hospital morgue for autopsy.