Two killed in Gazipur road accidents

Two men died in separate accidents on Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gazipur's Kaliakair today.

Around 9:00am, a man died after his motorcycle collided with a bus in the upazila's Sutrapur area.

The deceased was identified as Jihan Farhad, 45, of Samantapur village in Gazipur city, said Shahadat Hossain, officer-in-charge of Nawjor Highway Police Station.

Following the collision, Jihad, critically injured, was taken to Kaliakair Upazila Health Complex, where the doctors declared him dead. The body has been handed over to his family. However, the bus could not be seized. The driver is absconding, the OC added.

Meanwhile, the driver of a covered van died after he lost control over the steering and ploughed into a food cart in the upazila's Nawjor area around 2:00pm.

Two others, a woman aged around 38 and a child aged seven, were injured. The deceased and the injured could not be identified immediately, said OC Abu Siddique of Basan Police Station.

The injured were taken to Shahid Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital, where the driver succumbed to his injuries. The others are currently under treatment, the OC added.