Two killed, four injured in Jhenaidah road accident

Two people were killed and four others injured as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a sand-laden truck in Maheshpur upazila of Jhenaidah this morning.

The deceased were identified as Kashem Mia, 32, of Ghugri village, and Alamgir Hossain, 35, of Pantapara village in the upazila.

The injured are Taslima Khatun, 25, Salim Hossain, 52, Akidul Islam, 36, and Kalu Mia, 62.

Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Maheshpur Police Station, said the vehicles collided on ​​the Maheshpur-Khalishpur local road at Valaipur around 7:00am.

Quoting locals, OC Mahbubur said the auto-rickshaw was heading towards Khalishpur from Maheshpur in the morning, but at Valaipur it lost control due to the dense fog and collided with the truck.

Kashem and Alamgir died on the spot and four other passengers suffered injuries, he told our Jhenaidah correspondent.

Maheshpur Upazila Health Complex physician Rajibul Islam said the injured were brought to the hospital but were later referred to Jashore District Hospital for better treatment.