Two killed, five injured in road accidents

At least two people were killed and five others injured in road accidents on Thursday, according to reports from our correspondents.

In Joypurhat Sadar upazila, a man was killed while three sustained injuries when a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw collided with a truck parked beside a road.

The deceased was identified as Md Abdur Rashid, 60.

Among the injured were Riyad, 18, his sister Shraboni, 14, and Tozammel Hossain, 41, the auto-rickshaw driver, confirmed Humayun Kabir, the officer-in-charge of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Joypurhat Modern Hospital.

Of them, Md Abdur Rashid succumbed to his injuries, said police.

Meanwhile, a man died and two others were injured in a motorcycle-truck collision in Chatkhil area of Noakhali.

The deceased was identified as Arif Hossain, 20.

According to Chatkhil Police Station Officer-in-Charge Muhammad Emdadul Haque, at 9:15pm, Arif, who was riding his motorcycle with friends, lost control and went under the truck coming from the opposite direction.

He died on the spot. The body was later recovered and taken to the police station, the OC added.

Two other injured were treated at Chatkhil Upazila Health Complex.

Filing of a case was underway, the OC added.