Two killed in Feni road accident

Fri Jul 25, 2025 01:23 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 25, 2025 01:28 PM
UNB
Two men died as a speeding bus rammed into a stationary van in Feni early today.

The deceased were identified as Mosharraf Hossain, 29, and his brother, Ekram Hossain, 18.

They were from Lakshiyara Ujalia Kazi Bari in Panchgachia union under the Sadar upazila.

According to their family, Mosharraf went to retrieve a pick-up van of the transport company he worked for on Thursday night.

The van had plunged into a roadside ditch earlier.

Around 3:00am, a Noakhali-bound Lal Sabuj Paribahan bus hit the retrieved pickup van from behind, leaving Mosharraf and his brother, who had accompanied him, critically injured.

Locals rescued them and rushed them to Feni General Hospital where Mosharraf was declared dead by physicians upon arrival.

Ekram succumbed to his injuries on way to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) from the Sadar Hospital.

Mohipal Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Harunur Rashid said they were aware of the accident and legal action in this regard was underway.

