Accidents & Fires
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Wed Nov 15, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Two killed in Ctg road accident

Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Wed Nov 15, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 12:00 AM

Two people were killed as a covered-van hit a pick-up from behind on Chattogram-Dhaka Highway in Mirsari Municipality area of Chattogram yesterday.

The deceased are Ikbal Hossain, 32, driver of the pick-up, and Md Farid, 32, his helper, said police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The accident took place around 10:30am, said Sohel Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Jorarganj Highway Police Station.

Police detained Md Russell, 33, driver of the covered van. Filing of a case in underway, he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

আড়াই ঘণ্টার ব্যবধানে মিরপুরে ৪ বাসে আগুন

আজ রাত সাড়ে ৮টা থেকে ১১টার মধ্যে মিরপুর এলাকাতেই ৪টি বাসে আগুন দেওয়ার ঘটনা ঘটছে।

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

তফসিল ঘোষণার নামে 'নাটক' বন্ধ করুন: বিএনপি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে