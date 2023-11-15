Two killed in Ctg road accident

Two people were killed as a covered-van hit a pick-up from behind on Chattogram-Dhaka Highway in Mirsari Municipality area of Chattogram yesterday.

The deceased are Ikbal Hossain, 32, driver of the pick-up, and Md Farid, 32, his helper, said police.

The accident took place around 10:30am, said Sohel Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Jorarganj Highway Police Station.

Police detained Md Russell, 33, driver of the covered van. Filing of a case in underway, he added.