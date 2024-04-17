Two killed as buses collide in M’singh

Two people were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident when two buses collided at Kodaldhar area on Mymensingh-Tarakadna road in Tarakadna upazila yesterday.

The deceased were identified as bus helper Shahid Mia, 37, and garment worker Sweety Akter, 20. Both victims were from Sherpur, police said.

Quoting locals, Md Wazed Ali, officer-in-charge of Tarakanda Police Station, said the two buses collided head on around 8:30am.

Of the injured, 10 were rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital and it was determined that six of them were in critical condition, said the OC.

On information, police recovered the two bodies and seized the buses. However, the drivers managed to flee the scene. A case has been lodged with the police station, the OC added.