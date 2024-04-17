Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Wed Apr 17, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 01:25 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Two killed as buses collide in M’singh

Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Wed Apr 17, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 01:25 AM

Two people were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident when two buses collided at Kodaldhar area on Mymensingh-Tarakadna road in Tarakadna upazila yesterday.

The deceased were identified as bus helper Shahid Mia, 37, and garment worker Sweety Akter, 20. Both victims were from Sherpur, police said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Quoting locals, Md Wazed Ali, officer-in-charge of Tarakanda Police Station, said the two buses collided head on around 8:30am.

Of the injured, 10 were rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital and it was determined that six of them were in critical condition, said the OC.

On information, police recovered the two bodies and seized the buses. However, the drivers managed to flee the scene. A case has been lodged with the police station, the OC added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

মুজিবনগরে স্বাধীনতার সূর্যোদয়

প্রিয় মাতৃভূমির স্বাধীনতার জন্য তাঁরা যে আত্মদান করেছেন সেই আত্মদানের ফসল আজকের এই স্বাধীন ও সার্বভৌম গণপ্রজাতন্ত্রী বাংলাদেশ। জাতীয় মুক্তিসংগ্রামের ইতিহাসে জাতীয় নেতৃবৃন্দের বীরত্বপূর্ণ অবদানের...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বৈশ্বিক স্বাধীনতা সূচকে শ্রীলঙ্কা, ভারত, পাকিস্তানেরও পেছনে বাংলাদেশ

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification