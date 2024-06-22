Accidents & Fires
Two killed as bus, three-wheeler collide in Munshiganj

Photo: Collected

Two people were killed and three others injured when a bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on in Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj this morning.

The deceased are Sheikh Abdur Rahman, 58, and Shahin Hossain, 26.

Shekhernagar police investigation centre's in-charge Jashim Uddin said a Nababganj-bound bus collided with a Dhaka bound three-wheeler on Dhaka-Nababganj road in Kharsur Taltola area around 9:45am.

He said, "The CNG-run autorickshaw, which has no number plate, was carrying six people. Two of them died on the spot. The ddeceased's bodies were sent to Nababganj General Hospital for autopsy. Legal action will be taken over the matter."

