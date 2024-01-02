Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Jhenidah
Tue Jan 2, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jan 2, 2024 01:00 AM

Two killed in bike collision

Two people were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Jhenidah yesterday.

The accident took place in Gurdah area under ​​Shyamkur union of Maheshpur upazila around 11:00am, said police.

Liakat Ali, 25, from Sejia village in Maheshpur; and Riad Hossain, 16, son of Hafizur Rahman from Shyamkur village died on the spot.

The injured were admitted to Maheshpur Upazila Health Complex, said Dattanagar Police Camp Sub-Inspector Ashish Das.

