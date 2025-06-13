Two killed in bike accident in Satkania

A motorcyclist and his pillion rider were killed after an unidentified vehicle crashed into their motorcycle in Satkania upazila of Chattogram

A motorcyclist and his pillion rider were killed after an unidentified vehicle crashed into their motorcycle in Satkania upazila of Chattogram today.

The deceased are Md Rafi, 23, and Md Bappi, 22, of Chandgaon area in Chattogram, said police.

Shuvo Ranjan Chakma, officer-in-charge of Dohazari Highway Police Station, said six friends were heading to Bandarban from Chattogram city on three motorcycles. Rafi and Bappi were on the same motorbike.

Around 8:00am, while crossing the Moulvi Dokan area in Satkania upazila, an unidentified vehicle hit their bike, killing Rafi on the spot, the OC said.

The other friends rescued Bappi, but he died on the way to Dohazari Health Complex.

The process of filing a case is underway, the police official said.

Police are trying to identify the vehicle.