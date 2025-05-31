Two killed as auto-rickshaw, microbus collide in Chattogram

Two people were killed and two others seriously injured in a head-on collision between a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a microbus on the PAB road in Chattogram's Anwara upazila this morning.

The accident occurred around 8:30am in Mazar Gate area on the Anwara-Banshkhali PAB road, said Anwara Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Monir Hossain.

The identities of the deceased have not been confirmed yet. However, the injured have been identified as Alomgir, 28, and Brishna Dash, 29, both reportedly from Banshkhali upazila.

OC Monir said that a police team was dispatched to the scene immediately after receiving the report. The injured were rescued and sent to the hospital, and the bodies were being prepared for autopsy, he said.

An eyewitness, Md Azam, said that a city-bound auto-rickshaw from Chambol in Banshkhali collided head-on with a Banshkhali-bound microbus at Mazar Gate. The impact severely crushed the auto-rickshaw, killing two passengers on the spot.