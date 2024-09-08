Two killed after being hit by train

Two people were killed when a train hit them on a bridge in Kishoreganj's Bhairab this morning.

The victims could not be identified yet, police said.

Quoting the local people, Md Rakib Uddin Bhuiyan, in-charge of Bhairab Fire Service Station, said a man and a woman were hit by Chottagram bound train Suborno Express while crossing a bridge around 8.30am.

On information, police and fire service personnel went to the spot and brought the victims to Bhairab Upazila Health Complex. The doctors at the hospital declared them dead.

The bodies have been sent to Kishoreganj General Hospital morgue for autopsy. A case has been lodged with Bhairab Railway Police Station.