Two killed in accident

One motorcyclist and his pillion were killed in a head-on collision between their bike and a bus on the Satkhira-Assasuni highway road in Kalerdanga area under Sadar upazila of the district yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Moyez Hossain, 22, and Mohin Hossain, 23.

The accident occurred when they were going to Brahmarajpur Bazar, said police.

The motorcycle collided head-on with a bus around 12.30pm, leaving the two dead on the spot, said officer-in-charge of Satkhira Sadar Police Station Mahidul Islam said.

A case was filed.