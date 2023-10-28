Accidents & Fires
BSS, Satkhira
Sat Oct 28, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Two killed in accident

BSS, Satkhira
Sat Oct 28, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 12:00 AM

One motorcyclist and his pillion were killed in a head-on collision between their bike and a bus on the Satkhira-Assasuni highway road in Kalerdanga area under Sadar upazila of the district yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Moyez Hossain, 22, and Mohin Hossain, 23.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The accident occurred when they were going to Brahmarajpur Bazar, said police.

The motorcycle collided head-on with a bus around 12.30pm, leaving the two dead on the spot, said officer-in-charge of Satkhira Sadar Police Station Mahidul Islam said.

A case was filed.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

মাহফুজ আনামের লেখা: ফিলিস্তিনে গণহত্যা ও পশ্চিমাদের নৈতিক অবস্থান

এই সংঘাত একটি রাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে একটি সংগঠনের। যখন একটি ‘রাষ্ট্র’ জ্ঞাতসারে নির্বিচার হামলা চালিয়ে গাজায় সাত হাজারের বেশি মানুষকে হত্যা করে, যাদের মধ্যে ৪০ শতাংশই শিশু, তাদের দায়টাই কি বেশি নয়?

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

নারায়ণগঞ্জে একাধিক তল্লাশি চৌকিতে সারাদিন যা করল পুলিশ

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে