Two killed, 8 hurt as bus hits truck

The driver of a truck and an assistant of a BRTC bus were killed and around eight passengers injured after the bus hit the truck in Gaibandha yesterday.

The accident occurred on Bogura-Rangpur highway in Gobindaganj upazila around 4:30pm, confirmed Mahbur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the Gobindaganj Highway Police Station.

Monju, 32, the truck driver from Taluk Kanupur village, died on the spot while the bus helper, who could not be identified immediately, succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital, said the OC.

"The truck and the bus were heading towards the same direction. In Masta area, the truck had to make a hard stop seeing a child crossing the road. At that time, the bus hit it from behind."

The injured were in the bus, he said.