Two killed, 7 hurt in CNG filling station blast

Two people were killed and seven injured in a gas explosion at a CNG filling station in Mymensingh city's Rohmotpur area yesterday afternoon.

The deceased are Himel Mia, 26, a private car driver, and Abdul Quddus, 85, a local, said Md Shafiqul Islam Khan, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station.

The explosion, reportedly caused by a gas leak in a supply pipe, occurred when a private car was refuelling at Azhar Filling Station and Intraco CNG Gas Pump on the Rohmotpur bypass around 3:00pm, said OC Shafiqul, quoting locals.

Six firefighting units brought the fire under control after around 30 minutes.

The injured were admitted to hospitals.