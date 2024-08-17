Two killed, 16 hurt in road accidents

At least two persons died in Gazipur and Brahmanbaria yesterday.

In Gazipur, one person was killed and another injured when a pickup van crashed into an electricity pole on the Dhaka-Kishoreganj highway in Gazipur yesterday morning.

The accident occurred around 6:00am in Dhaladia, Sreepur upazila, said Salna Highway Police Station Duty Officer Jessica.

The driver of the pickup van, Apurva Burman, 45, from Safaisri village in Kapasia upazila, died on the spot.

Eyewitnesses reported that the pickup lost control and hit the pole. Locals then rushed the injured to a hospital.

In Brahmanbaria, a woman was killed and 15 other passengers of a bus were injured as the vehicle overturned on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Baishamura in Sarail upazila yesterday, reports BSS.

The deceased was identified as Hajera Khatun, 45, from Mogaltula village in Sarail.

The accident occurred as the bus driver lost control around 11:30am. Hajera died on the spot, said Officer-in-Charge of Sarail Khantihata Highway Police Station Ashish Kumar Sanyal.

The injured were taken to local hospitals, the OC said.