Two killed, 10 hurt in road accidents

Two people were killed and 10 injured in road accidents in two districts yesterday.

In Sirajganj, the helper of a truck driver was killed when the vehicle hit a tree beside Hatikumrul-Bonpara highway at Horinchora Bazar.

The truck fell into a roadside ditch as the driver lost control over the steering, said Hatikumrul Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Abdul Wadud.

Md Morsalin Islam, 20, from Baliadangi in Chapainawabganj, died on the spot after he went under the vehicle, said the OC.

The driver of the truck managed to escape, said the police officer.

Highway police salvaged the truck.

In Mymensingh, the driver of a bus was killed and 10 of its passengers were injured after the vehicle hit a sand-laden truck from behind on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at Dhalibari in Bhaluka upazila.

Swapon Hossain, 55, from Rajapur in Jhalakathi, died on the spot, said police.