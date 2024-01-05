Accidents & Fires
Star Report
Fri Jan 5, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 03:40 AM

Two killed, 1 hurt in road accidents

Two people were killed and another was injured in road accidents in Dhaka and Tangail yesterday, according to reports from our correspondents.

A rickshaw passenger was killed and another injured as a truck hit the three-wheeler in Savar.

Meanwhile, locals blocked Nabinagar-Chandra highway creating a tailback for three hours, said police.

Savar Highway Police Station OC Sheakh Abu Hasan said the protesters left around 2:20pm.

In Tangail, the driver of a CNG-run three-wheeler was killed when his vehicle collided head-on with a bus at Pakutia, Ghatail around 2:00pm.

Atiq Hasan, 30, from Chithatra, died on the spot. Locals detained the bus but its driver fled, said police.

