Two injured in dyeing machine accident at Tongi factory

Two workers suffered burns from hot water splashed from a dyeing machine at a factory in Bhadam area of Gazipur's Tongi yesterday.

The injured are Mohammad Hasan, 40, dyeing machine operator, and Khokon Mia, 35, assistant operator of Tamishna Group's Sweaters Dyeing and Washing Limited.

Both are currently undergoing treatment at the Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Tongi West Police Station's Officer-in-charge Iskandar Habibur Rahman said adding that they are in critical condition.

He also said another worker died after being scalded by hot water from a dyeing machine at another factory under Tamishna Group on July 30.

Tamishna Group Admin Officer Sajal Ahmed also confirmed the incident.