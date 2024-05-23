Two girls drown in Madaripur pond

Two children drowned to death in a pond in Madaripur's Dasar upazila today.

The victims are Afia, 7, daughter of Golam Azom, and Masfia, 8, daughter of Golam Farukh, of South Maizpara area of the upazila, reports our Shariatpur correspondent, quoting Sarkar Abdullah Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Dasar Police Station.

Quoting locals, police said the girls had gone out of their houses in the name of playing. They were caught bathing in a pond and brought home. Later, they went to the pond once again and drowned to death.

Afia was a first grader and Maspia a second grader at Anwar Noorani Madrasa in East Maizpara.